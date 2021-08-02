‘Two tired parents’ – Rosanna Davison embraces early date night

Rosanna Davison has enjoyed a break from parenting to go on a date night with husband Wes Quirke.

The couple are parents to Sophia, who they welcomed via gestational surrogate in November 2019, and twins Hugo and Oscar, who were born last November in what Rosanna has described as a “fertility miracle.”

The “tired parents” used the Bank Holiday weekend to enjoy some well-deserved time off from managing three toddlers with a dinner date in Dublin.

Former Miss World Rosanna shared a snap on Instagram taken before they headed out on the town, where she stunned in a black mesh dress from River Island and some gold heels.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Two tired parents go dinner dating.

“And then they go home again early because they know they’ll be woken up early. The end. @wesquirke”

Friends and fans of the 37-year-old flocked to the comments section to remind her how important it is to have some respite from parenting.

One user said: “So true. Well done on getting out. We are too tired to organise it all.”

Another wrote: “Stunning Rosanna, I know the feeling have three here, enjoy all the same.”

Rosanna’s big date night comes after she announced that her memoir focusing on her fertility struggles ‘When Dreams Come True: The Heartbreak and Hope on My Journey to Motherhood’ will be released on October 8th.

Speaking to her Instagram followers last month about her exciting opportunity, she said: “My aim in writing the book about the awful struggles we faced with infertility and the long and challenging journey and then the joy in expecting twin boys just months after Sophia was born is to help to normalise the conversation about infertility, miscarriage, pregnancy loss, and to really examine the silence and the stigma that surrounds it.

“I’ve discovered that there’s great healing power in discussing or sharing your experiences with pregnancy loss or infertility, even if it’s just with a couple of close friends or family members. So, that’s another reason for writing this book.

“Ultimately with the book, I hope [to bring comfort] to those struggling on the long and difficult road towards having a family, if you’re struggling with infertility or stillbirth, pregnancy loss, and to also offer comfort and hope to those of you who will face it in the future.”