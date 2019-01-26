Twitter is loving Love Islanders Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson's hilarious break-up announcement

Another day, another celebrity break-up announcement, but Love Island's Megan-Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have managed to evoke a few chuckles with theirs.

Megan and Wes came fourth in the hit ITV reality show last year and have been dating for six months, even moving in together in October.

However, Wes is currently taking part in ITV's Dancing on Ice and Megan has been vocal about her discomfort with him spending 12 hours a day with dance partner Vanessa Bauer.

She recently took to Instagram to chide Vanessa for announcing her 'tactical break-up' with her own boyfriend just as the show kicked off.

She later said she was wrong to attack Bauer publicly in that way and said it was down to the fact she was finding the situation tough.

Now Barton-Hanson has announced her split with Wes on Instagram, but fans are tickled by the fact it apes the break-up statement of Gwynneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Some fans believe Megan and Wes are simply joking about their split with the tongue-in-cheek announcement.

The message, posted on Megan's Instagram story and signed from both of them, read: “It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate.

Megan Barton-Hanston’s Instagram posts (Instagram)

“We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate."

She asked for privacy for their hamster at this difficult time.

"We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been. We are parents first and foremost, to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

"We haven't really conducted out relationship that privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner."

Megan from Love Island talking about being a parent to a hamster, how her and Wes are going to be co-parenting it after their split, and wishing for people to respect not only theirs, but the HAMSTERS space and privacy is one of the best things I’ve seen today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rDwvUhv0Aj — Paul Gold (@PaulGold92) January 26, 2019

OH MY GOD I’ve just realised it literally is a word-for-word copy of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s. I COULD NOT LOVE MEGAN MORE. pic.twitter.com/v8LvzSJAWe — Eve Livingston (@eve_rebecca) January 26, 2019

AS IF MEGAN AND WES ASKED FOR THEIR PET HAMSTER’S PRIVACY DURING THEIR BREAK UP I CANT BREATHE — alice x (@_aliceemily) January 26, 2019

If you ever have to make a breakup statement, please own it at least as hard as Megan Barton Hansen https://t.co/RNb7pLaqPo — Lucy Moon 🌻 (@iamnotlucymoon) January 26, 2019

Are Megan and Wes trolling us with this break-up statement? They’re ‘consciously uncoupling’ and going to ‘co-parent’ their hamster? 🤔 I’m calling BS #loveisland pic.twitter.com/erX5djhf8I — Ellie Lees (@EleanorRJL) January 26, 2019

In a second post, she added that she will be watching Wes perform in Dancing on Ice this weekend.

“In all seriousness, I am so grateful and so blessed to have found Wes, I will always love and adore him and I am so lucky to call him my best friend, it has been an incredibly hard decision to make for both of us but we are looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do," she said.

She added: “Only one thing left to say, come on Wes and Vanessa!”

The news of their split comes after Laura Anderson and Paul Knops and Georgia Steel and Sam Bird also announced their break-ups. Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, who won the show, are still together.

