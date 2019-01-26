Style Celebrity News

Saturday 26 January 2019

Twitter is loving Love Islanders Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson's hilarious break-up announcement

Megan Barton Hanson was reportedly ‘jealous’ at boyfriend Wes Nelson on Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)
Another day, another celebrity break-up announcement, but Love Island's Megan-Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have managed to evoke a few chuckles with theirs.

Megan and Wes came fourth in the hit ITV reality show last year and have been dating for six months, even moving in together in October.

However, Wes is currently taking part in ITV's Dancing on Ice and Megan has been vocal about her discomfort with him spending 12 hours a day with dance partner Vanessa Bauer.

She recently took to Instagram to chide Vanessa for announcing her 'tactical break-up' with her own boyfriend just as the show kicked off.

She later said she was wrong to attack Bauer publicly in that way and said it was down to the fact she was finding the situation tough.

Now Barton-Hanson has announced her split with Wes on Instagram, but fans are tickled by the fact it apes the break-up statement of Gwynneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Some fans believe Megan and Wes are simply joking about their split with the tongue-in-cheek announcement.

The message, posted on Megan's Instagram story and signed from both of them, read: “It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate.

ipanews_2983b8d6-cf64-407d-bc9a-1fab43fc3869_embedded1783586
Megan Barton-Hanston’s Instagram posts (Instagram)

“We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate."

She asked for privacy for their hamster at this difficult time.

"We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been.  We are parents first and foremost, to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

"We haven't really conducted out relationship that privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner."

In a second post, she added that she will be watching Wes perform in Dancing on Ice this weekend.

“In all seriousness, I am so grateful and so blessed to have found Wes, I will always love and adore him and I am so lucky to call him my best friend, it has been an incredibly hard decision to make for both of us but we are looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do," she said.

She added: “Only one thing left to say, come on Wes and Vanessa!”

The news of their split comes after Laura Anderson and Paul Knops and Georgia Steel and Sam Bird also announced their break-ups.  Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, who won the show, are still together.

