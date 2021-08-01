‘Twitter says I’m dead,” Rory Cowan says, showing me the tweets on his phone. We met at The Bailey pub in Dublin last Wednesday, for a very long lunch. He had a lot to get off his plate.

On Monday, the day the Government lifted the Covid-related indoor dining restrictions, he had lunch in the Shelbourne hotel on St Stephen’s Green followed by a dinner inside Davy Byrne’s on Duke Street.

He took a happy picture, then posted it on Twitter. Within seconds, the Fair City star was being vilified on social media by anti-vaccine trolls who said, variously, that he was worse than the Nazis and was sneering down his nose at poor people.

“You’d swear I killed everyone’s first born,” he says.

Read More

“What upset them wasn’t that I was having a club sandwich in the Shelbourne — though a few of them were upset about that. The anti-vaxxers went mental because I was indoors and saying it was great and I had no problem showing my Covid passport to get in. The anti-vaxxers weren’t happy with that at all.”

What does he think of them?

“I think they are f***ing eejits. They’re wrong. We know Covid kills you. We know 5,000 people have died in Ireland. We know millions of people have died around the world. Covid is something you don’t want to be getting.

“So if vaccines can stop you getting it, take the vaccine. It just seems odd to me. They’re all saying: ‘Oh, we don’t know what’s in it.’ Then they’d be eating f***ing hot dogs off a van or they’d be snorting coke or something like that.

“They’ll come along and say: ‘We’re not putting the vaccine into our bodies because we don’t know what’s in it.’ Please! I don’t know what’s in beer. I drink it,” he says sipping a pint of Heineken.

The former star of Mrs Brown’s Boys has an impressive attitude to trolls. He doesn’t care.

“I don’t give a s***e what they say or think because it is Twitter. Leo Varadkar was right. Twitter is a sewer, and it brings out the worst in people. Why would you let them live rent free in your head? Caroline Flack killed herself over the terrible abuse she got on Twitter.

“I see the funny side of it. You can’t take it seriously. I just tell them to f**k off. I see all these celebrities getting upset about being trolled on Twitter. I couldn’t care less. If you do care about it you are in trouble because those people have got to you and will keep you awake at night.”

There is, however, a more serious reason why Cowan went into town for dinner on Monday night. It dawned on him that it would be the first night he could have a decent meal since the pandemic started. He is not gaunt, but he has lost a lot of weight, off his face particularly and his arms.

“I have developed a very unhealthy relationship with food since Covid happened. I am convinced I have an eating disorder. I am going to have to see somebody about it.”

He lives on his own in Kilmainham. His food intake since March of last year was a takeaway or a half packet of crisps, or a finger of KitKat, or a sandwich from M&S which he would then take bits out of. He would eat enough to stave off the hunger.

And then?

“Once the hunger was gone, I would lose interest in food. It is the weirdest thing because I know in my head it is not right the way I have been eating. I spent the last 15 or 16 months not cooking because I live on my own. I would never cook a steak at home.”

Did he eat the whole steak in Davy Byrne’s?

“I kind of forced myself to finish it. It was lovely. Tonight, I’ll go to the Trocadero and have a good meal and hopefully that will start me back with food. I have eaten nothing before meeting you today. So for me the restaurants opening is a huge thing as I have been eating so badly.”

For the record, he doesn’t finish his late lunch in The Bailey. Probably because the hugely popular actor never stopped talking for four-and-a-half hours. He says he is thinking of producing a miniseries for TV about some of his gay friends over the years. He has lots of stories to tell.

In 1973, a school friend bought a car for cash near Finglas. The 16-year-old drove it without tax or insurance to Dundrum Shopping Centre with 14-year-old Rory in the passenger seat. He taught young Rory to drive in the car park of a supermarket.

“I pressed the accelerator and the car shot forward. I covered my face. The car went through the front window glass of the supermarket and stopped when it hit a till that wasn’t in use. We jumped out and ran.

“We could hear the police sirens. The word went round that it was the IRA trying to do a raid on a supermarket to rob the money.”

A few days later he and the same friend robbed a wheelchair from outside an old people’s home. His pal dressed up as an old woman while Rory pushed him to mass in Dundrum. When their true identity was discovered, they ran out of the church. By the time Rory got home, his mother Esther had heard what happened.

At another church, almost 40 years later, that Rory recalled another incident.

“Twink turned up two minutes before the end of my mother’s funeral, touching the coffin, and she never knew my mother at all. I was thinking: ‘It’s my mother. Don’t f***ing do this now.’”

The former friends fell out in 2017 after a series of high-profile disagreements.

How would you feel if Twink turned up at your funeral?

“Oh, no, no. The drama. Her whole life, God love her, is drama. I didn’t want any of that around me. She put something up a while ago on Facebook, saying this man used to make me laugh so much and treated me like a queen. She was apparently holding out an olive branch. I wasn’t interested. What she does is not my business.”

Why not accept the olive branch?

“No. Because the whole thing will start all over again. Blah, blah, blah.”

He is a member of Fine Gael, but would “love to see Sinn Féin in government because the public will turn against them so fast”.

“They won’t last p***ing time. I don’t want to go back to this divisive politics. There always has to be an enemy they’re going after.

“Mary Lou McDonald says the IRA’s campaign was justified. I nearly vomited when I heard that. I’m thinking of Tim Parry and Johnathan Ball, those kids,” he says, referring to three-year-old Ball and 12-year-old Parry who lost their lives when the IRA exploded two bombs without warning on March 20, 1993, on a shopping street in Warrington.

“I think there’s no f***ing justification for any of that. As soon as you plant a bomb or shoot someone your cause should be set back. It should never be rewarded.”

Cowan is pro-Israel. What about the children that have been killed in Palestine by Israeli bombs?

“All that would stop if they would say we are going to sit down and talk peace.

“One side attacks the other and the other side retaliates, and innocent people get killed.”



