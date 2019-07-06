Adele King aka Twink has always reminded me of one of those great pioneer women who crossed the wild plains of America in the 1800s with a bible in one hand and a hatchet in the other.

Twink: 'I won't go into my coffin until I find out who tapped my phone for Zip Up Yer Mickey!'

Now 68-years-of-age, she long been one of the most strong-willed and outspoken women of her generation.

It is not in her psyche to zip it.

In an exclusive interview with Independent.ie at her palatial home in Dublin, the internationally-acclaimed star of stage and screen revealed how she has written — but not as yet sent — a letter to President Michael D Higgins to give out yards as to why he has invited, as she sees it, every cat and dog in the street out to the Aras to meet him while she has yet to receive invite.

Tonight the ageless firebrand is back on RTE again with her show, 'Twinkling Through The Years'. She even has a gag in the show about Zip Up Yer Mickey: the voicemail left on David Agnew’s phone by Twink after he fathered a child with fellow RTE Concert Orchestra member Ruth Hickey following their marriage break-up in 2004.

Apropos of the actual Zip Up Yer Mickey tape, Twink told Independent.ie that she “won’t go into the brown box with the brass handle until I find out how the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show got it! And from whom give they got it. Because somebody leaked it.

"And that was a private phone-call between myself and my husband during a very bad time in our lives. A private phone call! It’s out. There’s nothing you can do about it now. You can’t un-ring a bell, as my dad used to say. But how it got out, and who tapped my phone to get it, or who had a listening device to get it, they are not off the hook yet.”

You are still investigating ?

“Ohhh, I’ll find out! Don’t worry! I’ll get to the bottom of it. I really will”

What’s the difference between Twink and Adele King?

“I have lived with this ‘Twink’ person since I’m four,” she answered, “so I know Twink very well. Sometimes I like her. Sometimes I don’t like her, like everybody else.

"I get over her at times. I suppose it’s age. When I was a little girl at ballet, I was genuinely Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Maxi always called me Twinkles! The person who grew up being that , of course , is still there. But, hey, it wasn’t Twink married and had babies. That’s a career. It was Adele King who married David and had children, and lives a different life here in my own house than I do in public. When we were husband and wife we were great We were a super couple. And now we’re super friends. “

Adele also revealed how in the early 1980s an item on the Live Mike she was involved — which had children saying that they thought nuns wore knickers under their habits with words like ‘God’, ‘Mary’ and ‘Heaven’ printed on them — drew the wrath of the Catholic Church on RTE. She was promptly hauled up to the Director General’s office. When he asked the young Adele to apologise, she refused and kept her job at RTE.

Online Editors