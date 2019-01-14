Twink and ex-husband David Agnew reunite for modern family Christmas dinner

It’s official. Twink is the sweetest thing. And not only because of the famous cakes she bakes.

There is more to it to than that for Ireland’s national treasure.

Ask the great lady herself. “David [Agnew] gave me a magnificent advanced chocolatier tome of a book as part of my Christmas present,” Twink told me last week, when I enquired how she rang in the New Year in Chateau Twink in Knocklyon.

“So I made beautiful handmade chocolate sweets and goodies. [Daughters] Chloe and Naomi had a farewell/welcome 2019 night for friends and the choccies were pressies.

David Agnew spent Christmas with ex Twink and his girls

“It was wonderful to have a house full of their girlfriends to count down to the New Year as that sort of miraculous timing rarely happens us... with three different work schedules.”

Hark! There was even more seasonal cheer!

“We had David with the three of us for Christmas dinner for the first time in 16 years. Great craic together.”

And so, all in all, as Mrs Bennet in Pride and Prejudice would say, a very successful season.

