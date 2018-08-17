TV3 star Claire Brock definitely isn't short of interesting stories - both thanks to her own success in broadcast news and her husband's past life as a rugby player.

TV3 star Claire Brock reflects on her rugby WAG days: 'When someone's doing something they love, that'll be good for the other person'

The nightly news anchor wed former rugby player Trevor Hogan in 2013 after a 12-year relationship and the couple share two children together. Although he's been retired since 2011, Claire said she made "friends for life" with the other wives and girlfriends of players during her WAG days.

"I was a Munster supporter for a few years even though I'm a Dub. I wore the red jersey and would go down to all the matches and it was great. Then when he moved to Leinster, my dad and brother were very pleased. I've really enjoyed the friendships I've made through it, a great bunch of girls, who are now friends for life," she told Irish Country Magazine.

"We would go to the away matches in Edinburgh and France and it was brilliant fun. I've been lucky enough to have gone to Heineken Cup finals and for Trevor to get a couple of medals with Munster and Leinster, you can't buy those sporting moments we've had - they're just incredible."

Trevor Hogan and his wife Claire Brock at the Leinster Awards ball at the InterContinental Dublin

She went on to praise her husband's work ethic, particularly in relation to his dedication to sport, saying he balanced out her own professional ambitions as she was cutting her teeth in broadcast news at the time.

"So yeah, I have supported it absolutely from day one. For them, it's their life. It's everything. There's a lot invested in it," she explained.

"Their focus is on the next match, that's the priority, and he's a very focused, disciplined individual. That can be hard I suppose in the early days of a relationship, but I was very focused on my career at that time too and it all worked out fine.

"When someone's doing something they love, that'll be good for the other person. That goes for the kids as well. There's so much guilt in everything around them. If you know you're doing your very best at work and in your downtime spending time with them, they'll be happy. Your family is going to be happy."

Brock is enjoying her most high profile on-screen role to date as the host of a new, one hour primetime show News at 8, part of TV3's revamp. She went on to describe her frustrations with the emphasis put on working mothers, saying she doesn't think it's a "uniquely female thing" trying to juggle home and family life.

"It's just life. Yes, it is a constant juggle but then at the same time Trevor's coming home and he's straight from work into dinner and bedtime routines," she said.

Claire Brock and Trevor Hogan pictured after their wedding at Rathsallagh House. Picture: Damien Eagers / Irish Independent

"I think it's really stressful on men. You know, you spend so much time figuring out what will work well for the kids and it's actually so important to get home to your other half and just be able to be myself with Trevor and spend time together."

Claire Brock and son Pearse

