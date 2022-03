Ukrainian servicemen ride on top of an armuored personnel carrier speeding down a deserted boulevard during an air raid alarm, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

The TV tower in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has been hit, according to the country’s parliament.

The parliament posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the tower.

Local media reported that there were several explosions.

It was also reported that Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly afterward.