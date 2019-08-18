Kathryn Thomas looked stunning in an ivory silk gown with a daring low-cut back, as she married long-term partner Pádraig McLoughlin at the majestic Kilkea Castle.

Kathryn Thomas looked stunning in an ivory silk gown with a daring low-cut back, as she married long-term partner Pádraig McLoughlin at the majestic Kilkea Castle.

TV star Kathryn Thomas looks sensational as she weds restaurateur Pádraig McLoughlin in majestic castle venue

Beautiful photographs showed the blissful newlyweds lovingly playing with their toddler daughter, Ellie, who was dressed in a pretty white floral, ruffled dress, by Helen Cody. The outfit came complete with a tie ribbon, a nod to the large bow at the lower back of her mother’s dress.

Kathyn Thomas, new husband Padraig McLaughlin and their daughter Ellie

The Operation Transformation presenter, 40, wed the restaurateur inside the castle’s Baronial Hall surrounded by a heavy security presence manning entrances to stop any uninvited guests or media trying to catch a glimpse of the bride.

A statement issued by NK Management said it was “delighted to confirm that Kathryn Thomas and Pádraig McLoughlin have married in a ceremony in Ireland today”.

Pádraig’s son Conor was his best man, making this a very intimate family occasion.

There were a number of celebrity guests at the wedding, including 2FM broadcaster Eoghan McDermott, who was a colleague of Kathryn’s on The Voice of Ireland.

Dublin’s Brown Sugar salon perfected the presenter’s hair for the event, which was styled into a sleek long bob or lob.

And the innovative look was topped off with a minimalistic white gold tiara which accentuated the star’s naturally made up face.

The only hint at the presenter’s cheeky and fun-loving personality was the low-cut back which showed off her athletic features.

The events management team behind Weather Live, styled the venue to Kathryn’s taste.

And Pádraig selected the menu for guests, adding the extra personal touch to the fairytale day.

The castle is buried deep into the beautiful rural landscape of Castledermot, Co Kildare, close to Kathryn’s family home in Carlow.

The choice of venue ensured optimum privacy, as there is virtually nothing but countryside for miles.

Kathyrn told RSVP recently: “For me, there’s no rules when it comes to a wedding. The most important thing is it’s me, Connor, Pádraig and Ellie and our families.

“As long as the craic is good and we get to stand up in front of our families, we don't have to say a whole lot.

“I think everybody knows why we are together. It’s made more special that Ellie is here. I was never pushing the wedding thing.

"I feel like I’ve been engaged since 1941. I’ve never been pushing it or driving it home and now with Ellie it feels like, as a family,it’s a great privilege to be able to celebrate with our friends and have our families around us.”

The presenter hired wedding planner Tara Faye to help deliver the event within just six months after the couple decided in February they’d walk down the aisle.

In another impromptu move, the couple hired their wedding band at an apres ski bar while they were skiing in Austria.

Kilkea Castle is owned by Boston developer Jay Cashman, who spent €30m renovating the lavish castle with his actress wife, Christy, into a hotel and wedding venue which opened in 2017.

The 180-acre estate, built in 1180, had fallen into disrepair during the financial crash but the Cashmans rejuvenated the venue perfectly.

The castle is surrounded by woodland, rose gardens and waterways while it also boasts an impressive golf course.

The Fitzgerald Suite, described as the Presidential Suite at Kilkea Castle, is €1,460-a-night.

The 45 sqm suite sits at the top of the castle in the Round Tower and includes a free-standing bath and a 360-degree view of the Estate.

Wedding packages at Kilkea Castle start at €105 a person.

