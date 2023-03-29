| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady dies aged 67

Paul O&rsquo;Grady on stage during the 2012 NTA Awards (PA) Expand
O&rsquo;Grady began his career by performing as his drag alter ego Lily Savage in the 1970s (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Paul O&rsquo;Grady on stage during the 2012 NTA Awards (PA)

Paul O’Grady on stage during the 2012 NTA Awards (PA)

O&rsquo;Grady began his career by performing as his drag alter ego Lily Savage in the 1970s (Yui Mok/PA)

O’Grady began his career by performing as his drag alter ego Lily Savage in the 1970s (Yui Mok/PA)

/

Paul O’Grady on stage during the 2012 NTA Awards (PA)

Mike Bedigan

TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio has said.

The TV star, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening, a statement said.

Most Watched

Privacy