TV presenter Eamonn Holmes loses appeal over tax ruling

Eamonn Holmes lost his case against HMRC (Ian West/PA) Expand

Eamonn Holmes lost his case against HMRC (Ian West/PA)

Laura Parnaby

Eamonn Holmes has lost an appeal over a tax ruling associated with his earnings as a presenter on This Morning.

Upper Tribunal judges in Britain upheld a previous decision that the 63-year-old broadcaster should pay tax as an ITV employee for his work on the programme, rather than as a freelancer.

