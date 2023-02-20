TV presenter Dan Walker ‘glad to be alive’ after being hit by a car while cycling

Broadcaster Dan Walker has said he is “glad to be alive” after being hit by a car while cycling.

The 45-year-old former BBC Breakfast presenter shared a series of images of his bloodied face while sitting in an ambulance, alongside a selfie with the NHS staff who were caring for him.

Walker tweeted: “Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken.

“Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my smiling. Thankful for our NHS.”

A number of Walkers’ colleagues and fans shared their well-wishes with him after his post.

“Oh wow! Get well soon,” Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse replied.

ITV’s Sally Biddulph wrote: “So glad you are OK Dan, what a shock. Rest up and feel better soon.”

“Mate….. Much love from us ,” added TV presenter Mark Clemmit.

Walker is yet to share further details about the accident, including the location where it occurred.

In December, Walker said that he first began cycling as “an eco thing”.

He said: “I can go from Downing Street to St Pancras in about 15 minutes, and it’s about 30 minutes in a taxi so although I feel like a bit of a geek sometimes, I’m very much enjoying it.”

The TV presenter – who presented Football Focus from 2009 to 2021 and had been a fixture on the corporation’s flagship breakfast show since 2016 – exited BBC Breakfast in May 2022.

In April last year, Walker said that his decision to leave the programme to join Channel 5 was a “really difficult” one.

He is the lead anchor of Channel 5’s flagship news bullitin, 5 News.

More to follow...