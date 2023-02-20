| 11°C Dublin

TV presenter Dan Walker ‘glad to be alive’ after being hit by a car while cycling

Annabel Nugent

Broadcaster Dan Walker has said he is “glad to be alive” after being hit by a car while cycling.

The 45-year-old former BBC Breakfast presenter shared a series of images of his bloodied face while sitting in an ambulance, alongside a selfie with the NHS staff who were caring for him.

