Wednesday 21 March 2018

TV presenter Ant McPartlin charged with drink-driving

Ant McPartlin leaving a house in west London after he was interviewed by police on the same day it was revealed his TV presenting partner Declan Donnelly will host their programme Saturday Night Takeaway without him
Ant McPartlin leaving a house in west London today after he was interviewed by police Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been charged with drink-driving following his arrest on Sunday.

McPartlin will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on April 4, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

