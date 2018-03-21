TV presenter Ant McPartlin charged with drink-driving
TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been charged with drink-driving following his arrest on Sunday.
McPartlin will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on April 4, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.
- More to follow...
Press Association
