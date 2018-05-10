Tristan Thompson has opened up about his baby daughter for the first time, revealing she has green eyes and a "full head of hair".

Tristan Thompson speaks about daughter True for the first time: 'This is the first female Thompson..it's huge'

Khloe Kardashian and the 27-year-old pro basketball player welcomed True into the world four weeks ago, and he admitted the youngster is "doing good", and has spent most of the time sleeping, eating and pooping.

He said: "Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s***ing. That’s all they do. "She has a full head of hair. She has green eyes.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

"This is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it’s huge." Tristan - who has 17-month-old son Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig - has felt more "emotional" after becoming a dad to a baby girl, and admitted her birth has "changed" him.

He said: "I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like … with a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey man, you’ll be all right man. Stop crying.' "But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be OK. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

"It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you." Tristan also admitted he is keen to add to his brood at some point.

Speaking on the 'Road Trippin' podcast, he added: "I’m going to keep going. I’ve got a couple more left in me."

Khloe, 33, recently got back together with Tristan after he was seen kissing another woman just before she gave birth, and an insider has since said she wants to do what is best for their daughter.

Khloe Kardashian with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Picture: Splash News

They said: "She's not in a bubble of denial. She knows what's going on and is still trying to process it, but so far, she's managed to move past it and look forward. Khloe is very settled in Cleveland right now and is planning on staying another few weeks to a month at least. Of course, that could change, especially since every day there seems to be more stories [coming] out about Tristan ... Khloe loves him deeply. "He is the father of her child, but she feels betrayed and blindsided. Khloe's main focus is being a mother and figuring out what is best for True."

Online Editors