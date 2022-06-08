Tribute to ‘comedy trailblazer’ Bob Saget to begin streaming on June 10

Bob Saget’s nearest and dearest will come together to pay tribute to the ‘comedy trailblazer’ in a new Netflix special (Alamy/PA)

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, will premiere on the streaming service on June 10 and feature appearances from the likes of John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Jim Carrey.

The actor and comedian, 65, who was known for his role as Danny Tanner in the US sitcom Full House, was found dead on January 9 of this year in a Florida hotel room.

A Florida medical examiner ruled his cause of death as an accidental blow to the head, likely from “an unwitnessed fall”, with no evidence of illicit drugs present.

Bob Saget's nearest and dearest — John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, John Mayer, and more — came together to pay tribute to the comedy trailblazer who left us far too soon.



Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute premieres June 10. pic.twitter.com/XmWW5SyTvg — Netflix (@netflix) June 8, 2022

In a trailer for the new Netflix special, Carrey describes Saget as “not something that was taken away from us (but) something that was given to us”.

The clip shows others including Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, John Mayer and the comedian’s wife Kelly Rizzo-Saget remembering his life and making jokes.

“He accepted us, and acceptance is the boring part of love, but it’s just as important,” Mayer says.