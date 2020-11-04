Trevor Noah: If Trump wins again, all drugs should become legal

Trevor Noah joked “all drugs should become legal” if Donald Trump wins a second term as US president.

The comedian hosted an election night special of The Daily Show called Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again).

The Daily Show is LIVE with the latest election updates! https://t.co/AKoxHLCGb3 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2020

Discussing the decision by voters in New Jersey to approve a constitutional amendment to legalise cannabis, he said: “If Trump wins again, all drugs should just become legal. We can’t go through another four years sober.

“I need heroin gummies at least.”

Addressing residents of Washington DC, where the use of magic mushrooms could be effectively decriminalised, he said: “Tonight is not the night to try ‘shrooms for the first time.”

Noah also made jokes about Mr Trump’s rally in Michigan on Monday, where he was joined on stage by rapper Lil Pump, whom he introduced as Lil Pimp.

The comic said: “He’s winning a lot more votes from Hispanic and black people than he did in 2016, and he’s had a lot more rappers come out and support him.

“Just today, Eminem came out and endorsed Biden. That’s the world we’re living in.

“Who would think that, in 2020 the white rappers would be with Biden and the black rappers would be with Trump? It’s the first time black people have appropriated something from white people.”

During the campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the US president welcomed to the stage “one of the big superstars of the world – Lil Pimp”.

He said to the crowd: “Does everyone know who he is? Do you know how big he is? Come on up here!”

Lil Pump, real name Gazzy Garcia, joined Mr Trump on stage and said: “I’ve come here to say, Mr President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country, you’ve brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing.

“MAGA 20 20 20. Don’t forget that and do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all.”

After Lil Pump, who was wearing a Make America Great Again baseball cap, left the stage, Mr Trump said: “That’s very nice, I appreciate that. Big star, big star.”

