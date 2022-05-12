Rosanna Davison has shared a picture with her Ukrainian surrogate who arrived safely in Ireland recently after months of being trapped in her war-torn home country.

When the Russian invasion first began in February, Ms Davison contacted Ukrainian woman Anastasiia Berezan, with whom she and husband Wes Quirke had her first child, Sophia (2), via gestational surrogacy in November 2019.

She asked Ms Berezan to come and stay with Sophia and twins Hugo and Oscar (1) but shortly after, the woman’s home city of Kherson was surrounded, and she has been trapped there.

Speaking last month, Ms Davison said Anastasiia and her family were stuck in a “terrifying” situation.

However, in an Instagram post this evening the former Miss World said Anastasiia and her family had landed on Irish shores after a “long and traumatic journey”.

“A good news story, On April 25th, after a long and traumatic journey out of Ukraine, my daughter’s gestational surrogate Anastasiia Berezan arrived safely into Ireland with her family,” Ms Davison wrote.

Ms Davison praised Ms Berezan’s courage.

“Wes and I first met this incredibly brave, kind woman in Kyiv in 2019 just before she gave birth to our little girl, Sophia,” she wrote.

"At the time, we couldn’t even find the words to express our gratitude for giving us our much longed-for baby, so when the war began back in February, we offered her a safe home in Ireland. She gave us the greatest gift of all and now it was our turn to help her. It took two months to finally escape Kherson City in the south of Ukraine and it was a huge logistical challenge to get them from Poland to Germany and then to Ireland with their Husky!

“But we did it with the help of some very generous, compassionate people, including my wonderful parents and lots of my friends have been so generous with their time and support - you know who you are and I can’t thank you enough!”

Ms Davison added: “They’ve been settling into their new home in Ireland and finding their way around too. There’s been so much support in the community for Ukrainian families in Ireland, and they really appreciate all of the kindness. Irish people are truly amazing.”