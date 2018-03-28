Topshop heiress Chloe Green 'expecting first child' with boyfriend 'hot felon' Jeremy Meeks

They're the most unlikely couple in showbiz, but Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green aren't wasting any time in moving their relationship to the next level.

The billionaire Topshop heiress (26) went public with her new relationship with the 'hot felon' (34) last summer - he was given the moniker because of his handsome mugshot photo went viral after his 2014 conviction. After being released from jail, he landed a lucrative modelling contract which eventually led him to Green and the pair hit it off while attending the same exclusive party at the Cannes Film Festival.

When pictures of the couple kissing on a yacht off the coast of Turkey were published last July, Meeks' wife of nine years Melissa, whom he has one child and two stepchildren, said she felt "betrayed" and "heartbroken" and filed for divorce in October. And their rocky love story looks to have a happy ending as pair are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to Us Weekly. An insider added: "Chloe and Jeremy are very much in love and she thinks they will get engaged at some point."

Model Jeremy Meeks (L) and Chloe Green attend 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Princess Grace Foundation - USA)

They have received the blessing of Chloe's parents Philip and Tina Green, who have warmed to him after several months of getting to know each other. "Her parents have recently done an unexpected U-turn on Jeremy, and are now embracing him as one of the Greens. They are resigned to the fact he’ll be a part of their lives forever," a source told the Mail on Sunday.

Despite his convictions (he was previously imprisoned for grand theft of a person in 2002), Meeks has since cleaned up his act and is embracing fame thanks to his new modelling career and high profile relationship. Police in California have previously described Meeks as "one of the most violent criminals in the Stockton area".

Jeremy Meeks kissing girlfriend Chloe Green. Picture: Instagram

Green previously dated Marc Anthony after his split with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

