Top Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson reveals her missing dog has been found, hours after other pup died

Leading Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson has said that she is "absolutely broken" following the death of her beloved puppy but said that she is over the moon that another one of her dogs has been found.

Suzanne, better known as So Sue Me, was enjoying a family holiday in Lanzarote over Christmas when her dogs Bella and Marley went missing.

The Dubliner cut her holiday short and sparked a massive search for the dogs, sending regular updates to her thousands of social media followers. Suzanne revealed this evening that Boxer Marley has been found but she added that her "heart aches" after Jack Russell pup Bella's body was found yesterday.

Businesswoman Suzanne said: "I haven’t stopped crying for my Bella, and for Marley! "We found Marley and we are so so happy, but my heart still aches...

Blogger Suzanne Jackson

"I am absolutely broken over my Bella. I just can’t believe it, I am in bits. I feel like my right arm has been cut off. My heart hurts. "May she rest in peace."

Suzanne said that she was overwhelmed by the support and sympathy she has received from the public.

She said: "We all all absolutely blown away by the support from people the last few days.

"The support has been something else.

"There are some amazing people in the world and we are so grateful to each and every one of you. "Social media has it downsides, but in this case it’s worked it’s magic for the positive."

Suzanne added that she plans to take a break from social media for a few days.

Online Editors