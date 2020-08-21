Tony Awards for shortened Broadway season will go digital

A view of the stage prior to the start of the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York last year (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Tony Awards will go ahead this year in digital form, despite the Broadway season being shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony Award Productions said the celebration of live theatre will be digital but offered no date or streaming platform.

Final eligibility determinations will be made by the Tony Awards Administration Committee “in the coming days”.

Broadway theatres abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows – including 16 that were still scheduled to open.

🌟 It's the news you've been waiting for! 🌟 The 74th Annual #TonyAwards ceremony is going digital this fall. Stay tuned for more info 🎭 https://t.co/eljzRnT9Rp pic.twitter.com/f508JjDbPM — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 21, 2020

Producers, citing health and city authorities, have three times extended the Broadway shutdown, currently until at least early January.

Only shows that officially opened are eligible for Tonys so the assumption is that shows that were still in previews when the shutdown order came will not be under consideration.

Some spring shows – such as a musical about Michael Jackson and a revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker – pushed their production to next year.

But others abandoned their plans, including Hangmen and a revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

“Though unprecedented events cut the Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognised,” according to a statement by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which present the annual Tonys.

“We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time.”

PA Media