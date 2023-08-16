Tommy Tiernan gives rare glimpse into family life at son’s graduation

Jake Tiernan, pictured with his father Tommy Tiernan, graduated with an Honours Bachelor of Arts from University of Galway today. Photograph by Aengus McMahon

Comedian Tommy Tiernan, looked every inch the proud dad as he beamed with pride this week for his son’s graduation ceremony in Galway.

Jake Tiernan graduated with an honours degree from the University of Galway and the pair beamed on campus with the newly presented scroll.

Tommy looked the cool dad with his stylish attire of navy trilby and matching shirt and tan jacket, whilst Jake wore his gown over a dark suit.

The Galway-based comic is currently working on his stand-up material as he enjoys a rest from his podcast and TV presenting duties, before he begins a massive US tour in October.

It’s been a busy summer for the comedy superstar, having performed at the Paddy Power Comedy Festival in Dublin, hosted brunch at the All Together Now festival as well as celebrating his wedding anniversary to his wife, Yvonne.

Last week, Yvonne shared a picture on social media of their marriage 14 years ago. The pair tied the knot in Co. Monaghan in August 2009.

The couple were hitched in a star-studded ceremony at Castle Leslie in Monaghan with Yvonne marking the 14th anniversary of the day by posting a picture on social media of the pair embracing, which she captioned with a love heart.

Yvonne previously described what it is like being married to famous person such as Tommy.

“If I take a picture of our fireplace with a candle on it and put it up on our Instagram because I love home stuff, the following day there will be ‘At home with Tommy and his wife Yvonne Tiernan’, ‘Let's have a look inside their private house’... Now that's only a picture of a mantelpiece,” Yvonne said.

"I’m always amazed because Tommy speaks very publicly regularly about his life, about everything in his life and he does in his stand-up too and I would never ask him not to but it's almost like…

"It’s such a part of my life that people are wanting information about Tommy, and I think that’s fine when it is him giving that information.

"He can choose to say whatever he wants or not about himself, but I get very protective about him and our family because it is a source for clickbait.

"Now that doesn’t mean you can't ask me about him, and people do. He is a fascinating person.

"I’m fascinated by him. Most people are fascinated by him and his work and want to try and understand him but for me, it is about still learning where the lie is.

"And maybe even just the fact that I am married to him is interesting for people. I’d probably be interested in that. I’d probably want to ask me stuff,” she added.