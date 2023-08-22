Tommy Fury’s father tips over table at press conference for KSI bout

KSI and Tommy Fury head to head during a press conference at the OVO Arena Wembley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tommy Fury has insisted he will end YouTube boxing by beating KSI on October 14, but the Briton’s fighting talk at a press conference was overshadowed by his father’s explosive antics.

Love Island star Fury, the half-brother of unbeaten heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, will climb into the ring for the second time this year after his victory over YouTube star Jake Paul in February.

Tommy Fury, 24, was speaking to the media in London to promote the KSI bout, only for the event to end prematurely after John Fury was angered by undercard fighters Logan Paul and Dillon Danis’s lewd war of words.

John Fury turned over tables on stage at the OVO Arena (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Fury Sr turned over one table and kicked another to spark a melee on stage at OVO Arena Wembley.

Before the drama, Tommy Fury told the conference: “I said that I’d end this (YouTube boxing) in 12 months.

“I fought Jake Paul in February and I’m fighting this man (KSI) in October, and he will be done and YouTube boxing will be done. I only need one round (to win).”

He appeared on season five of reality TV series Love Island and formed a relationship with fellow contestant Molly-Mae Hague, and they have a baby daughter called Bambi.