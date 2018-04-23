Tommy Bowe's doting wife Lucy and baby daughter Emma cheer him on during farewell lap of honour in Belfast
Irish rugby star Tommy Bowe's adorably young family were his biggest supporters as he took part in a farewell lap of honour around Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Sunday.
The Ulster winger (34) and his wife of three years Lucy Whitehouse, welcomed their daughter Emma into the world last April and she has been a fixture at her father's rugby matches during her first year. It was the mark of an end of an era on Saturday with Bowe bidding adieu to Ravenhill in his last home game with Ulster.
He announced earlier this year that he intends to retire.
The two-time Lion has a thriving presenting career, landing a coveted hosting gig opposite Vogue Williams for holiday travel show Getaways and a successful apparel business with his XV Kings clothing line and Lloyd & Price shoe line.
He told Independent.ie Style in September of his joy at becoming a first-time father, saying they chose to keep the baby news under wraps until after Emma was born.
"It wasn't really intentional, it was only that it was getting close, I could have let it slip," he told Independent.ie Style. "At that stage, Lucy was trying to keep it on the down low so there was no extra pressure. It’s really exciting. She's just under six months and she’s a lot more interactive now: in the first few months, she didn't really recognise anyone apart from her mum. Now, when I walk in the door and she hears my voice, she’s looking around and I get the odd smile and giggle, that’s been really exciting.
"It's hard. Everybody tells you it's hard, but you don’t really get it, certainly the first few months are a challenge, everything has been turned upside down. We’re very fortunate, she's sleeping really well."
What a guy @TommyBowe14 pic.twitter.com/oczsyDKk0y— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 21, 2018
Online Editors
