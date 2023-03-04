| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Tom Sizemore, Saving Private Ryan actor who fell from grace, dies weeks after brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore Expand

Close

Tom Sizemore

Tom Sizemore

Tom Sizemore

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Tom Sizemore, the Saving Private Ryan actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, has died aged 61.

The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18 at his home in Los Angeles.

Most Watched

Privacy