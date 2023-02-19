| 11.7°C Dublin

Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

The actor’s manager said Sizemore was admitted to hospital in intensive care.

Tom Sizemore (Jordan Strauss/AP) Expand

Tom Sizemore (Jordan Strauss/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor has said.

Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2am on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.

