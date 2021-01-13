Tom Hanks to present star-studded TV show celebrating Joe Biden’s inauguration

Tom Hanks will host a TV special celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as US president, with performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

Timberlake said he and Clemons would perform their new song Better Days, adding: “This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful.”

Lovato wrote on Instagram: “I was left speechless when I was asked to perform!”

Clemons was also effusive in a comment on Instagram, saying: “To say that this is a dream come true, would be an understatement!”

The special will be broadcast live on US TV networks ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, DirectTV and U-verse.

According to producers, the show “will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild”.

The inauguration will look different from other presidential inaugurations because of last week’s riot at the US Capitol. Security will be extremely tight around the area.

The event was already going to be pared down because of Covid-19 and Biden has asked supporters to say at home and watch from afar.

In keeping with crowd size restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, traditional activities like the parade and the inaugural balls will be virtual.

