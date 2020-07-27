Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson become Greek citizens, according to prime minister

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have officially become Greek citizens, according to the country’s prime minister (Ian West/PA)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have officially become Greek citizens, according to the country’s prime minister.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis shared an Instagram post showing him and his wife alongside the Hollywood couple, who were proudly holding their new passports.

In the caption, he wrote that Hanks, 64, and Wilson, 63, “are now proud Greek citizens!”

In January, the couple and their two children were offered Greek citizenship as a thank you for their work helping victims of a deadly wildfire near Athens in 2018.

They were dubbed honorary citizens after helping to draw attention to the country’s recovery efforts following the fire that killed more than 100 people.

Actress and singer Wilson’s mother is Greek and she explored her heritage in a 2012 episode of genealogy programme Who Do You Think You Are?

In January, Wilson thanked Greece for the offer of honorary citizenship and said she and Hanks “truly are honoured”.

The couple married in 1988 and have had one of the longest marriages in Hollywood. Their Greek citizenship comes amid an eventful year.

In March they were among the first celebrities to announce they had tested positive for coronavirus and they have since kept fans updated on their experience with the illness.

Both have called on people to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear masks, with Hollywood giant Hanks going as far as to say he “has no respect” for people not wearing them.

Read More

PA Media