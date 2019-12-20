'Today I cried about my body' - Vogue Williams receives 'hundreds' of messages about cellulite in beach paparazzi photos

The former model and TV presenter (34) has become an unlikely bastion for body confidence in recent years, often speaking out about the damaging effects the comments have on her overall self-esteem. She often shares videos of her exercising and says she works out five to six days a week in equal parts for her mental and physical health.

On Thursday, paparazzi pictures were published of Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews on the beach in St Barth's as part of their annual festive jaunt to the exclusive island. On Instagram, she wrote a lengthy captions accompanying some of the photos, Vogue said that the volume of criticism about her body brought back negative feelings about herself.

"Today I cried about my body, something I haven’t done in quite some time because I had gotten to a point where I was happy with myself. These pictures were taken when we were at the beach, you can’t stop paps but I get it comes with what we do. What I can’t stand is the hundreds of people commenting and even mailing me about the pictures that show cellulite on the back of my legs," she wrote.

Vogue Williams was trolled over a bikini photo. Picture: Instagram

"I usually let this go over my head but they were so nasty that I allowed it to really get to me. For a second I forgot how body positive I am, how happy I am in general and stupidly I allowed this to upset me. I just think that commenting on anyone’s body or appearance is so pointless and low. We are all different, none of us are flawless but that is what actually makes us flawless!"

She ended with a message of "let's be kinder".

It's not the first time that Vogue has been targeted by trolls: in the past, she has been criticsed for being 'too skinny' and having flat breasts. During her pregnancy in 2017, she was judged for her diet and exercise choices throughout and denied airbrushing her bump to make her look smaller, which one accused her of.

"I don't think it's right to pass comment on anyone's appearance," she said in August.

"There is too much of it going on, everyone's body is beautiful and unique. I'm over the days of wishing I looked like someone else or wishing I was a different size, the list goes on. I am happy just the way I am."

Meanwhile, the couple will be spending the next two weeks on the island at the Matthews family's exclusive Eden Rock hotel, where it's expected that Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews will fly in for the New Year.

Since David and Jane Matthews purchased the property in 1995, the venue has hosted everyone from Bono to Jessica Alba and has become a preferred retreat for the Middletons due to its exceptional privacy, which come in the form of two entirely secluded villas on site. Guests are given their own Mini Cooper or Harley Davidson motorcycle for travel around the island and while there, they can avail of a 24-hour butler and personal staff available to VIPs.

Vogue Williams is on holiday with husband Spencer Matthews in St Barth's. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors