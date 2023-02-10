| 9.2°C Dublin

Tintin In America original drawing by Herge sells at auction for £1.9m

The piece has set the world record for the most valuable original black and white drawing by the artist.

Tintin In America original by Herge (Stephanie Briolant/Artcurial/PA) Expand

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A piece of artwork by Tintin creator Herge has set the world record for the most valuable original black and white drawing by the artist – after selling at auction for more than two million euros.

The drawing, Tintin In America – created in 1942 – was used for the colour edition of the Belgian cartoonist’s 1946 book of the same name.

