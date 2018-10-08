Tina Turner has told how Ike Turner took her to a brothel on the couple's wedding night.

Tina Turner reveals how she was taken to brothel on wedding night

Turner (78), who had an abusive marriage to Ike, married the blues musician in Mexico in 1962. She said Ike took her to "a whorehouse" just hours after they tied the knot.

Tina, who grew up singing in a Baptist church choir, was forced to watch a live sex show. She said she had been "too embarrassed" to talk about what happened until now.

"The experience was so disturbing that I suppressed it, scratched it out and created a different scenario, a fantasy of romantic elopement," she says.

"I was miserable the whole time, on the verge of tears, but there was no escape. We couldn't leave until Ike was ready, and he was having a fine time."

The singer is publishing an autobiography - 'Tina Turner: My Love Story' - this month.

