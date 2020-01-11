Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will share hosting duties at the Golden Globes ceremony next year.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host Golden Globes in 2021

Poehler herself made the announcement on Saturday, just a week after this year’s ceremony was held with Ricky Gervais as its host.

“There are no two funnier people anywhere,” Poehler joked.

A tongue-in-cheek Poehler said the NBC network is glad the pair found time in their busy schedules to take on the Globes. They have hosted the ceremony three times before.

At last Sunday’s ceremony, Gervais’s jokes in his fifth turn as host received mixed reviews and reactions from the celebrity audience.

Poehler and Fey have previously earned a warmer reception for their comedic approach.

Gervais repeatedly said during the ceremony that it was the last time he intended to host.

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which bestows the TV and movie awards, said: “There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious.

“We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

