Timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship

Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner have hit the headlines with reports about the state of their marriage.

The couple, who got married after a year of dating, have since welcomed two children together.

Here, the PA news agency details a timeline of their relationship:

– 2016

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)

Jonas direct-messaged Turner “out of the blue” on social media after mutual friends had been attempting to introduce the pair “for a long time”, Turner later told Harper’s Bazaar.

The 27-year-old later told Elle magazine that she had feared he would be a “catfish” and would have all of his security staff with him and so she invited her rugby friends to the bar in Camden.

She said: “I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours and hours and hours. And I wasn’t bored.

“It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk – it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

The couple made their first public appearance at a Kings Of Leon concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in November.

– 2017

Turner made their relationship Instagram official on January 1, sharing a picture of Jonas riding on a boat which she captioned: “Miami daze”.

The couple adopted a Siberian husky named Porky Basquiat months before bringing home another dog named Waldo Picasso.

After a year of dating, the couple announced in October that they were engaged, with Turner sharing a picture of her diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

A few months later she told America’s Marie Claire magazine it was “lovely” to be engaged, but described her career as her most important achievement.

“It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person.”

Turner, who played Sansa Stark in hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones from 2011 for eight years and also appears in the X-Men films, added: “But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

2018

In October, the couple announced they had got matching Toy Story tattoos, with the words “To infinity & beyond” etched on their arms.

The sentence was used by the film franchise’s space ranger character Buzz Lightyear.

In the same month, Jonas amused fans dressing as Turner’s Game Of Thrones character to a Halloween party.

He wore a long turquoise gown similar to one Sansa Stark wore in the hit series and donned a long red wig to complete the look.

2019

In March, Turner starred in the Jonas Brothers’ comeback single Sucker video, alongside Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle.

The couple later got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards after she had turned up to support The Jonas Brothers, who performed at the event.

Shortly after the event, Turner and Jonas exchanged vows while an Elvis impersonator officiated at proceedings, before saying “I do”.

The low-key ceremony, which was reported to have cost about 600 US dollars (£460), was livestreamed by DJ Diplo and saw musicians Dan + Shay perform hit song Speechless.

Turner later admitted she wished the wedding had been kept private.

She told Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine PorterEdit: “It’s tricky when people livestream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.

“…Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

The wedding came after Turner told the Sunday Times that Jonas had saved her life, as she revealed she was “desperately unhappy” after growing up in the public eye.

She said: “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was like ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself’.

“That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life in a way.”

The couple followed up their wedding with a second ceremony in the south of France in June.

A month later they got matching tattoos in memory of their dog, Waldo Picasso, who was reportedly killed by a car in New York.

2020

In July, representatives for the couple confirmed that Turner had given birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl named Willa.

In December, Turner shared a slideshow of throwback images, including a shot taken before she welcomed her daughter where the actress can be seen wearing pyjamas and a cropped top as she shows off her bare baby bump and snaps a selfie in front of a bathroom mirror.

2022

Turner confirmed her second pregnancy at the Met Gala after debuting her growing bump on the red carpet at the fashion event in New York City, wearing a long-sleeved black, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown.

She told Elle UK in May: “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

“We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

In July, a representative for the couple told People: “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

2023

Nick Jonas (left) Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers on stage during Capital’s Summertime Ball (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In January, Turner joined the Jonas Brothers and their wives as the band were inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Jonas described his wife as “my partner in crime”, telling fans at the ceremony in Los Angeles: “You keep me motivated and inspired every day.

“I strive to be as cool as you – have you got any plans later?” he said, prompting laughter from the audience.

He continued: “This journey has been a wild ride, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to share this passion for music for so long with the world.

“We’ve been through many ups and downs, but through it all we have remained brothers that stay true to our passion for music.”

However, rumours have swirled about the state of their marriage as US publications reported that Jonas had been consulting divorce lawyers after being pictured several times without his wedding ring.

Over the weekend, Turner was seen supporting her husband during a Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, and Jonas also posted a picture on Instagram wearing his wedding ring, seemingly quashing break-up rumours.

Representatives for Jonas and Turner have been contacted for comment.