Timeline of allegations about BBC presenter

The BBC has suspended a male member of staff following allegations an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

However, the young person at the centre of the controversy said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened.

Here is a timeline of the events surrounding the emergence and fallout from the allegations.

– May 19

The family of the person, who was 17 when the presenter allegedly started payments back in 2020, complained to the BBC and became frustrated when the presenter stayed on air.

They reportedly asked the broadcaster to stop the man “sending the cash”.

– July 6

The BBC said it became aware of new allegations against the male presenter.

A statement said: “New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own inquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.”

– July 7

The Sun publishes an exclusive which revealed a BBC presenter is facing allegations he paid a total of £35,000 for sexual content.

A legal representative of the young person told the Sun that evening there was “no truth to it”.

The BBC responded to the article with a statement saying: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.”

– July 8

BBC presenters choose to publicly clear their names – including Gary Lineker, Jeremy Vine, Rylan Clark and Nicky Campbell.

– July 9

The BBC says in a statement that it has suspended a male presenter from all duties and contacted the Metropolitan Police over the allegations.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Scotland Yard said: “The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter, but no formal referral or allegation has been made.”

The Sun reported the presenter allegedly made two calls to the young person and asked them to call their mother to “stop the investigation” after the exclusive was published.

– July 10

The Met said it is carrying out further inquiries to establish whether any crime has been committed after BBC representatives met with detectives virtually in the morning.

A lawyer representing the young person said the claims in the “inappropriate article” are “rubbish”.

In a letter reported by BBC News At Six, the young person said via the lawyer: “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are ‘rubbish’.”

Downing Street said Rishi Sunak had “full confidence” in BBC director-general Tim Davie following the allegations.