Tiger King’s Carole Baskin joins Dancing With The Stars line-up

Tiger King star Carole Baskin, rapper Nelly and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause are among the famous faces set to take to the floor in the new series of Dancing With The Stars.

They will be joined by NBA star Charles Oakley, actress Anne Heche, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalfe, and Monica Aldama, star of Netflix series Cheer, for the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Bruno Tonioli will be missing from the judging panel for the forthcoming launch of Strictly because he will be in Los Angeles to judge the US show and will be unable to fly back and forth.

Baskin, a star of Netflix reality show Tiger King, had been rumoured to be taking part in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! but her casting in the dancing competition appears to contradict that.

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, One Day At A Time star Justina Machado, talk show host Jeannie Mai, Catfish’s Nev Schulman, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir will also take part.

The new series will be hosted and executive produced by Tyra Banks, who will replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

PA Media