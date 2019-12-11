Tiara talk: Sweden's Princess Sofia leads glamorous royals at Nobel Prize dinner in Stockholm

Sweden's Princess Sofia was saving the best for last when it came to her black tie attire for the year.

The mother-of-two, who married into Sweden's royal family after her 2015 wedding to Prince Carl Philip, has been ingrained as a centrepiece in diplomatic events; including the annual Nobel Prize banquet in Stockholm.

Tuesday night's dinner marked her fifth year attending the dinner and her choice to experiment with a red carpet worthy look is a reflection of her growing confidence in her role. At last night's dinner, she debuted an off-the-shoulder turquoise gown with voluminous sleeves and accessories in a matching hue.

But the pièce de résistance was the return of her wedding tiara, swapping the emeralds from her big day in favour of turquoise stones, adding a contemporary edge to a time-honoured affair. It has become an unofficial tradition for her to re-purpose the Palmette Tiara for the event and last year, experimented with pearls.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Professor Emeritus James Peebles, laureate of the Nobel Prize in Physics arrive at the Nobel Prize Banquet 2018 at City Hall on December 10, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Crown Princess Victoria, who takes centre stage at the proceedings alongside her parents King Gustaf and Queen Silvia, opted for a full monochrome gown by up-and-coming Swedish designer Selam Fessahaye, paired with the Baden Fringe Diamond Tiara.

Princess Madeleine, who lives in Florida with her husband Christopher O'Neill and their three children, returned to her native country for the celebrations. She opted for a strapless fuschia gown by Angel Sanchez and diamond epaulette earrings from the family's jewellery vault, dating back to the early 19th century.

Sweden's monarch has presented the recipients of the Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine and literature, since its inception in 1901 (the Nobel Peace Prize is hosted in Oslo, Norway.

Every year, the royals take centre stage and escort winners to the banquet attended by 1,300 people at Stockholm's City Hall.

The Swedish royals have become more central figures in Europe over the last year, establishing their place in the celebrity obsessed news cycle due to the popularity of the younger members of the family Earlier this year, King Gustaf announced he would be streamlining the next generation of full-time working royals.

Crown Princess Victoria, who is next in line for the throne, has been preparing for the role of queen her entire life and the focus will remain on her and her two children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. The children of her younger siblings Prince Carl Phillip and wife Princess Sofia, and Princess Madeline and husband Christopher O’Neill, are effectively off the hook for full-time royal duties when they grow up.

Princess Sofia of Sweden and Swiss astronomer and co-laureate of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics Didier Queloz arrive for a royal banquet to honour the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2019 following the Award ceremony on December 10, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

“His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House," a statement from Drottningholm Palace read.

It was a fitting decision, likely prompted by the fact that Princess Madeleine, the youngest and now seventh in line to the throne, has spent much of her adult life living out of the country. Previous Swedish law dictated that you remain in line for the throne if you've attended school in the country from the age of six.

The children will formally retain their prince and princess titles and are still in line to the throne, but the titles are for show only and any future spouses will not be eligible to acquire it.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and US professor of medicine and co-laureate of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine William G. Kaelin (R) arrive for a royal banquet to honour the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2019 following the Award ceremony on December 10, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

