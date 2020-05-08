'This transformation has nothing to do with me or you' - Adele's former trainer criticises 'fat-phobic' commentary on her weight loss

Adele's former trainer says she never wanted to get "super skinny".

The 32-year-old singer recently revealed her incredible body transformation after losing a reported seven stone but trainer Pete Geracimo, who worked with the singer when she lived in London, has insisted that Adele just wanted to get healthy not skinny.

He wrote on Instagram: "As Adele's former London-based personal trainer, it's disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss.

"In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms.

"She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn't. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!

"When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices.

"As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing."

Pete revealed that Adele has embraced healthy eating and fitness since moving to Los Angeles and said she has been doing it for herself and her son Angelo.

He added: "Since she moved to LA, it's been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It's only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version.

"She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and 'is sweating'! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo.

"My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves.

"This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It's about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around.

"Just think, now that she is more fit and more fabulous, she might tour again! WIN-WIN!!!! #adele #fabulous #strong #songbird #transformation #powerful #voice #love #rumorhasit #pt (sic)."

Online Editors