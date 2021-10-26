Britney Spears said she will pursue "justice" following the termination of her conservatorship as she accused her family of "hurting me deeper than you'll ever know".

The pop superstar's life and career have been controlled by the controversial legal arrangement since 2008 but it could soon be brought to an end.

Spears scored a significant victory over her father, Jamie, in September, when a Los Angeles judge suspended him from his role overseeing his daughter's money.

Another hearing in the case is set for November.

Spears (39) shared a lengthy Instagram post complaining about being let down by those close to her, writing: "It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them ... well I'm no longer available to any of them now."

Spears added: "This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!

"I'm only 5'4'' and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???"

Spears has been involved in a bitter public row with 69-year-old Jamie, who she accused of abusing his position as conservator.

She has also targeted her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, 30, for a perceived lack of support in the conservatorship.

In September Spears announced she was engaged to long-term partner Sam Asghari (27).

Spears previously shared her apprehension at the prospect of finally taking back control of her life.

She said: "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in ... and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!!

"For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end ... and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me !!!"

Spears accused the paparazzi of "creepy" behaviour and chasing her while she is driving near a school.

She wrote: "I don't like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do ... it's like they want me to do something crazy !!!

"So like I said I'm fearful of doing something wrong ... so I won't be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame !!! I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it's been 13 years !!!!"

And Spears told of her loathing for the California legal system that has allowed her to be placed under a conservatorship for so long.

She said: "I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!!"