From Longitude festival to the news of his girlfriend's pregnancy, Conor McGregor has had a whirlwind 30th birthday weekend.

'This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time' - Conor McGregor shares snap with Vladimir Putin

And now the MMA star has shared a snap of himself at the World Cup final in Russia today at the Luzhniki Stadium- as a guest of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

It appears Putin took time out from his busy evening with French president Emmanuel Macron and Croatia's president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic to spend time with the Irish MMA fighter.

Taking to Instagram, McGregor said he was "honoured" to attend the final as Putin's guest, which saw France beat Croatia 4-2 to claim the World Cup.

"Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin," the Dubliner said on Instagram.

"This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him."

McGregor congratulated the Russian president for hosting an "amazing" World Cup, and tried his hand at speaking some Russian at the end.

"Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup. Россия вперёд! (Go Russia)".

Last night, Conor McGregor's long term girlfriend Dee Devlin announced she is expecting their second child.

Taking to Instagram, the Dubliner wished her partner a happy 30th birthday and shared the family's good news.

"Happy 30th birthday babe!," she said.

"Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor Jr and the bump."

Online Editors