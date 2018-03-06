We weren't exactly short of Irish talent representing our little island in Hollywood at the Oscars this year.

We weren't exactly short of Irish talent representing our little island in Hollywood at the Oscars this year.

This is why Ruth Negga was missing from all of awards season

Saoirse Ronan was in contention for Best Actress, Martin McDonagh for Best Picture, Daniel Day Lewis for Best Actor and Cartoon Saloon for Best Animated Feature Film; but one face was notably missing throughout the awards season excitement, that of last year's golden girl Ruth Negga.

The Ethiopian-Irish actress (36) was the toast of Tinseltown in 2017 - despite being well known to those in Ireland's theatre scene, she was a fresh new face in Hollywood, displaying impressive range for her role in Loving. Traditionally, the previous year's stars lead the charge the following year, but Negga was nowhere to be seen.

Ruth Negga has been nominated for an IFTA. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

But it's all for very practical reasons: Negga is in New Orleans filming the third season of the delightfully bizarre Preacher (opposite boyfriend Dominic Cooper), which airs on AMC in the US and has been for the last number of months in order to meet the deadline for their summer air date. She hasn't exactly disappeared from the spotlight though, the former Love/Hate star has just been announced as the new face of French fashion house Louis Vuitton, which is hardly a surprise given her permanent FROW status at their shows and store openings around the world.

And despite being flooded with offers after her Oscar nomination last year, she said last summer she was focused on taking a break, having lived stateside for much of the last two years. "I think I should probably take a break. Maybe visit my house in London. Turn my refrigerator back on," she told Town & Country.

Ruth Negga with Dominic Cooper and Joseph Gilgun in AMC's Preacher

Online Editors