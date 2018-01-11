This is why Kylie Jenner has disappeared from public life during her pregnancy

She's one of the most photographed women in the world and launched a billion dollar business from her image at just 20 years old, but as it turns out, Kylie has the same worries as any other expectant mother.

The reality star is believed to be expecting her first child with Travis Scott and has virtually disappeared from public life since the news broke in September. She is reportedly due to give birth next month and only a handful of grainy paparazzi pictures with long lenses have surfaced on social media and a handful of gossip websites, but that hasn't stopped an endless barrage of fan speculation about what's going on behind closed doors. As it turns out, her absence from the spotlight is part of a calculated effort to pull back in order to maintain as much privacy as possible while expecting.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner watch courtside during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas

"Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private," an insider told Us Weekly. "She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that. She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants."

While baby fever might be taking over the Kardashian/Jenner household with Khloe expecting her first child in April and Kim will welcome her third child with husband Kanye West, born via surrogate, at the end of the month. "If you knew Kylie, she can be very stubborn," the source added. "When she makes her decisions, she sticks by them. This is a decision she made early on in her pregnancy and she’s sticking by it."

Kylie Jenner shows off her 'baby bump' with best pal Jordyn Woods. Picture: Instagram

It was last reported that Kylie had split with Travis, a rapper, after less than a year of dating - and weeks before her due date. Meanwhile, American chat show host Wendy Williams has come under fire for a pretty vicious attack aimed at the lip kit mogul.

"She's only 20, you know what I mean?", Williams began. "Remember when you were 20? You didn't want anything to do with a baby. But her 20 is more like 35 because she's grown up on TV in front of us. Plus, she got that crisis makeover already.

"Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself, but the baby is still going to look like the old you...just saying."

Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

And she speculated that the reason behind her low profile was because of her split. "Well, why do you think? I guessed right away... because she's not with Travis Scott anymore," she added.

"Please, that was a split and run, in my mind. Like, the condom split, she took the test and was probably like, 'Oh my god, what do I do now? Travis!' He's like, 'No, I'm a rock star. You got plenty of money on your own, figure it out ... I'll pay child support from afar'. "But 20, with a baby. And then we're going to be judging her parenting skills. Is she out with the baby? Does she have a whole bunch of help? Is Travis part of the baby's life?"

Online Editors