This is why Kate Middleton isn't allowed to take off her coat in public
Royals seem to have a rule for everything.
After nearly 10 years royal family adjacent and the last seven as the Duchess of Cambridge, she's a stickler for protocol across everything from her greetings to her wardrobe. During her and Prince William's royal tour of Sweden and Norway, she was, as usual, impeccably dressed; but she made one confusing misstep - wearing her burgundy Dolce & Gabbana coat at all times.
She and William were pictured preparing for lunch with Noway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit at their residence Skaugum, in Oslo.
Given that most of us grew up being told it was rude to wear your coat indoors, the same rules don't apply to a princess. Kate is reportedly forbidden from removing her coat in public view because it's deemed unladylike. It's among the same antiquated rules that requires British royal women wear natural nail polish colours and flesh coloured tights.
Similarly, her future sister-in-law Meghan Markle is subject to the same regulations and is required to remove any outerwear in private.
Online Editors
