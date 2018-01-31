TV host Maura Derrane has responded to negative Facebook comments posted online regarding her physical appearance.

This is the outfit Maura Derrane wore which drew 'very hurtful and bitchy' comments from trolls

The comments were made in relation to an outfit she had worn while presenting The Today Show.

Some trolls said the outfit wasn't "age appropriate" and didn't look like it had been ironed. Others complained that Derrane's makeup was too heavily applied. The criticism was drawn to Derrane's attention after a listener to Ryan Tubridy's radio show emailed producers expressing their anger regarding the comments.

Spiteful Derrane said she is well used to spiteful remarks but warned those on social media sites of the negative impact it can have on people's mental health.

Maura Derrane wearing Marc Cain top and skirt and LK Bennett. The outfit drew criticism from trolls on social media

"I am in the public eye a long time. I know that when you are doing a show like I do, people watch you, people comment on you as a woman," she said. "I have to say, if it gets really nasty, I think it can be very hurtful.

Maura Derrane with TV co-host Daithi O Se

"Sometimes I actually wonder why people go to such lengths and intensity to come up with such dramatic things to say about a dress or an outfit you might wear." She said many of the comments were "quite bitchy". It was mainly women who took issue with Derrane's appearance.

Maura Derrane says she has almost become used to criticism about her appearance

"I'm not surprised by that. Often-times women can be worse to other women," she said.

She had almost got used to criticism about her physical appearance, she added.

"I don't think they're saying things about me personally - it's how I look," Derrane said. "I remember wearing a dress last year and everyone was like, 'That's a dreadful dress - she looks very fat in it'.

"I'm a size 10 - I'm really not exactly that fat. It's very hurtful. "I would say to people, don't become a keyboard warrior because you genuinely upset people."

She told Ryan that "it doesn't happen every day" but she found the comments "very bitchy". She is not the first female RTE host to receive harsh and unfair criticism. Last year, RTE meteorologist Joanna Donnelly received a handwritten letter from an anonymous individual who informed her she wasn't "even a little bit attractive".

Presenter Kathryn Thomas has also spoken out about how harsh viewers can be. She said she has built up a thick skin to such criticism. "Now I'm at an age where I really don't give a s**t what people say about me," she said previously.

"Especially when they're making nasty remarks about my appearance. "I honestly don't care what they think - I'm too old."

