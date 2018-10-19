Vogue Williams has spoken of how her life has changed since welcoming baby son Theodore in September - in particular, trying to master the balancing act or breastfeeding with an already challenging work/life balance.

'This is different' - Vogue Williams gets honest about balancing breastfeeding with work

The 33-year-old tv presenter and husband Spencer Matthews (29) are basking the glow of new parenthood and Vogue has been slowly dipping her toe back into the professional pool, DJing at an event in London on Thursday night. But, not before taking case of something first - pumping.

"Oh how my nights have changed," she shared on Instagram. "I'm DJing tonight, but of course, I've had to filter time in to double pump before I leave. This is different."

Williams, who doesn't get official maternity leave because she works as a freelancer across practices like presenting, DJing, MCing and modelling, was criticised last month for describing a photo shoot with Hello! magazine as work and prompting responses from outraged followers denouncing her for it.

Vogue Williams attends the opening of The O2's new shopping destination ICON Outlet on October 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The O2 ICON)

"I’m not fully back to work yet. It was one shoot. I only intend on taking jobs where I can have my baby with me as I’m breastfeeding so we shall be glued together for a few months," she said.

"I don’t get maternity leave in my job so I’ll obviously be going back sooner than others. Let’s not start the parent shaming already, he’s eight days old and a very happy loved baby."

At last night's event, the new mother opted for a strapless bustier crop top, a faux fur jacket, high waisted sateen flares and a pair of runners.

The couple have been taking every opportunity to gush over being first time parents as Spencer said last month: "We are bursting with love. I honestly feel like he has been here forever, he has just slotted into our lives perfectly.”

"We heard the name Theodore one day and both loved it. We thought we would call him Teddy but since he has been born we have stayed with Theodore."

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

Online Editors