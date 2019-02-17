'This is a posh Irish accent' - Vogue Williams explains how she and husband Spencer Matthews had similar upbringings

Vogue Williams has been steadily building a profile in the UK for almost a decade, but that profile has arguably gone stellar since her marriage to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

Vogue (32) had done several shows and TV segments with her ex-husband Brian McFadden and went on to win the series Bear Grylls: Mission to Survive in 2015 before signing up to Channel 4 series The Jump in 2017.

It was there that she met the former bad boy of the MIC set for the first time. Their ensuing relationship and marriage within a year followed by the arrival of baby Theodore, who is now five months old, has given both their public profiles quite a boost, most recently leading to E4 commissioning a well-received reality series based on their lives.

Given Spencer (30) is a brother of James Matthews, who is married to Pippa Middleton, who happens to be the sister of Kate Middleton, who happens to be married to Prince William, Spencer comes from quite well-heeled stock.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews in St Barth's. Picture: Instagram

The couple recently holidayed in St Barths, where Spencer's parents own the Eden Rock resort, with Pippa and James and Pippa's brother James and his glamorous girlfriend Alizee Thevenet.

However, in an interview with UK publication The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Vogue points out that her upbringing was similar to her husband's.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' son Theodore in St Barth's. Picture: Instagram

"Nobody knows it, but I would be considered posh in Ireland. This is a posh Irish accent and I'd say we had similar upbringings," she told the magazine.

"Different backgrounds, yeah, but our parents have brought us up very simliarly. I was brought up in a strict household and both of us like that idea, but we are also really close with our parents and want to spend as much time as we can with them."

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews with their son Theodore in St Barth's. Picture: Instagram

Vogue grew up in Portmarnock and Howth in Dublin and is the daughter of Sandra Wilson and the late Freddie Williams. She has an older sister Amber and a brother Frederick.

Her father Freddie, a car salesman, passed away suddenly from a stroke in 2010 as Vogue began her career in TV on Fade Street. Her mother, who currently lives in Spain, married again - Neil Wilson - and they have a son, Alexander. Vogue also has a half-sister Alison from her dad's first marriage.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are holidaying with Pippa Middleton and her family in St Barth's. Pictures: IMP features/Eliotpress/MEGA

Speaking to the Sunday Independent in 2016, Vogue said there had been "difficult times growing up", adding, "but it was always generally OK. [My stepdad] and my dad were very different people, and I probably get my work ethic from my stepdad.

"He was quite wealthy when we were growing up, but we were never handed everything we wanted. We had to get jobs and he just pushed us to achieve, and we all had to go to college."

Vogue was studying quantity surveying and construction engineering when she landed that fateful stint in Fade Street, which kicked off what has become a hugely successful career in reality TV and TV presenting.

Online Editors