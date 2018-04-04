Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 4 April 2018

'This has been a long time coming' - Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum 'fell out of love'

Channing Tatum (L) and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum arrive at the premiere of Amazon's
Channing Tatum (L) and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum arrive at the premiere of Amazon's "Comrade Detective" at the Arclight Theatre on August 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Actor Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum attend the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square on September 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Channing Tatum (L) and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum arrive at the premiere of Amazon's "Comrade Detective" at the Arclight Theatre on August 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum attending the World Premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London. Picture Date: Monday 18 September. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Channing Tatum (L) and Jenna Dewan Tatum arrive for the 73nd annual Golden Globe Awards, January 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel
Actors Channing Tatum (L) and Jenna Dewan Tatum arrive for the premiere of the movie "Magic Mike XXL" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California
Actors Channing Tatum (L) and Jenna Dewan Tatum arrive for the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills
Actors Channing Tatum (L) and Jenna Dewan (R) arrive on the red carpet for the Golden Globe awards on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN
(L-R) US actor Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan arrive for the European premiere of Magic Mike XXL in central London
Channing Tatum (L) and actress Jenna Dewan arrive at the special screening of "G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra" held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 6, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Channing Tatum (L) and Actress Jenna Dewan arrive at the Stone Rose Lounge and Simon LA preview at the newly renovated Sofitel LA Hotel on June 21, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images for Sofitel)

BANG Showbiz

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum "fell out of love".

The couple announced their split this week after nine years of marriage and an insider now claims that their split was down to their careers.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "She is troubled by his success. He was turning down jobs because of her, and they were fighting a lot. He has been filming the ‘Lego Movie’ sequel and has at least four other acting projects in development, and that isn’t even his focus. He’s moving toward producing and directing.

"Jenna always said they had to put work into their marriage to keep it alive, and while Channing is a great dad to their daughter, [Jenna] felt like he stopped wanting to work as hard on them as a married couple. This has been a long time coming. They fell out of love."

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum attending the World Premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London. Picture Date: Monday 18 September. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum attending the World Premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London. Picture Date: Monday 18 September. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Channing and Jenna announced their split on Tuesday in a joint statement where they said they have "lovingly chosen to separate".

Their statement read: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.  We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna (sic)"

(L-R) US actor Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan arrive for the European premiere of Magic Mike XXL in central London
(L-R) US actor Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan arrive for the European premiere of Magic Mike XXL in central London

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section