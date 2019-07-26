Rosanna Davison has announced she and husband Wes Quirke are expecting a baby girl via surrogate later this year.

'This has been a long and very tough journey for us' - Rosanna Davison announces she's having a baby via surrogate

The couple will welcome their bundle of joy in November. Rosanna (35) shared the happy news on Instagram today saying it had been a "long and tough journey" for them to get to this point.

In the candid post, she revealed she had suffered a number of miscarriages and had undergone multiple treatments and surgery in the hopes of carrying her own child.

She said she was "incredible grateful" for the "greatest gift" that would be making their family grow from two to three in just four months time.

Rosanna Davison and husband Wesley Quirke

"Wes and I are overjoyed to share the news that we’re expecting a baby girl in November (by gestational surrogate). As our families and close friends know, this has been a long and very tough journey for us, sadly with multiple miscarriages along the way," she wrote.

"We’ve dreamed of being parents for many years and I would have loved to carry my own baby, but for reasons unknown (most likely embryo rejection due to an overactive immune system) and although tests show excellent fertility, I’ve been unable to sustain any of my pregnancies, despite the best efforts of reproductive immunology experts and a lot of immune-suppressant medication, injections, intravenous infusions and surgery.

"Following medical advice, gestational surrogacy abroad became our only viable option for a biological child and we’re so thankful for the wonders of modern medicine and reproductive science. We’re incredibly grateful to the team of doctors, embryologists, nurses, pregnancy coordinators, my GP and everyone involved in giving us the greatest gift of all by making our family dream come true, and of course our amazing surrogate for keeping our little daughter healthy and safe. We already love her so much and can’t wait to finally hold her."

The former Miss World also spoke about the support that is neded for couples and women who are struggling to conceive naturally.

"I know too well that pregnancy loss and fertility struggles can be a profoundly lonely, frightening, devastating experience for both women and men, and happy pregnancy announcements can be very difficult to see," she said.

"Statistically, one in six people in Ireland face fertility issues and almost 8,000 Irish couples undergo fertility treatment annually. If you’re going through this, I send you all of my love and support. As painful as it is, I’ve found that talking about it openly with trusted family and friends is deeply healing and greatly helps to reduce the stigma and sense of helplessness.

"Proper awareness, support and understanding is crucial to the challenging physical and emotional recovery process, especially when all you want to do is blame yourself. Most of all, stay strong, positive and don’t give up on your family dreams... miracles really do happen."

