Third person dies after US concert stampede

Police said the incident may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.

GloRilla was performing at the Rochester Main Street Armory on Sunday (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporters

A third person has died after being injured in a stampede following a weekend rap concert in upstate New York, police have said.

Aisha Stephens, 35, from Syracuse, was the only person who remained hospitalised following the Sunday evening performance by rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Rochester Main Street Armory, but she died on Wednesday night.

