'They’re totally different people who don’t have loads in common' - inside Cheryl and Liam Payne split

The news of Cheryl and Liam Payne's split divided both fans and critics: followers the two wanted them to make it work, while others have been skeptical about their relationship status since it was revealed in February they were in "crisis talks" and heading for a break-up.

The news of Cheryl and Liam Payne's split divided both fans and critics: followers the two wanted them to make it work, while others have been skeptical about their relationship status since it was revealed in February they were in "crisis talks" and heading for a break-up.

On Sunday night, the pair confirmed in an identical statement published on their respective social media channels that their relationship was over and the pair decided to call it quits two weeks ago. Sources have emerged saying that the two were in different stages in their lives and Liam (24) preferred the excitement of fame, while Cheryl (35) has become more of a homebird in recent years and has been focusing all her energy on their one-year-old son Bear.

"At the end of the day, they’re totally different people who don’t have loads in common," an insider told The Sun.

"Liam wants to make his pop career work, so he's happy to fly all over the world and keep in touch by Facetime. He's obsessed with social media and putting his life on there – he loves being famous. Cheryl on the other hand, is very private and her number one priority is Bear."

Cheryl and Liam Payne

Throughout their two year relationship, it has been reported that the Fight for This Love singer has taken issue with her boyfriend's over-sharing in interviews, particularly about their private lives. Just last week, Payne told BBC Radio One's Breakfast Show that she had "made the first move" when they first hooked up since 2016.

They first met when Liam was just 14 auditioning for the X Factor when Cheryl, then 25, was a judge on the talent show. They

On Monday night, Cheryl jumped to her mother Joan's defence after a newspaper suggested that her involvement may have contributed to their split.

"I hate responding to stuff especially at such difficult times, but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam," she wrote on Twitter.

Cheryl and Liam

"I don't know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it.

"I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn't deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her."

Online Editors