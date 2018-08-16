Kate Middleton and Prince William aren't exactly famed for their wild nights out, but even the most responsible of adults needs a break every now and then.

'They kept it rather classy' - inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's night out from the kids in Mustique

Britain's Duchess and Duke of Cambridge (both 36) recently welcomed their third child - Prince Louis (six months) - into the world and had a doozy of a celebration during their annual jaunt to Mustique with the Middletons. William and Kate have spent the last number of years visiting the Caribbean island, and this year were joined by parents Carole and Michael and her brother James, not to mention the little ones Prince George (five) and Princess Charlotte (four).

Pippa and husband James Matthews are believed to have stayed in London as the former party planner is due to give birth to their first child in October. But the royal couple enjoyed a low-key evening alongside locals and tourists at Basil's Bar, according to Hello! magazine.

"They were there for the cocktails segment and kept it classy," according to sources, who added that they were there "on the early side".

William and Kate. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The beachside property is run by Basil Charles (70), a long-time friend of the pair and royal confidante dating back to his friendship with Princess Margaret, who attended the royal wedding in 2011.

Their preferred bolthole are villas in Aurora, an uspcale, yet family friendly community of mini-mansions perfect for millionaires looking for the same sense of luxury abroad.

After more than two weeks soaking up the sun, they are back on British soil now and while William will soon be back to business, Kate will be taking extended maternity leave to spend time with her little ones. She returned to public life after six weeks after giving birth to George and eight with Charlotte, but this year has been exceptionally busy on the royal social calendar so she hasn't enjoyed the same consecutive time away from the spotlight.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Prince Louis' christening at St James's Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Online Editors