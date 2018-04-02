Alannah Beirne has told how she was targeted by trolls about her looks following her appearances on Britain’s Next Top Model and Dancing With The Stars.

'They can slag me as much as they want' - Alannah Beirne hits back at trolls

The Kildare woman (24) made a name for herself on the modelling reality show last year, when she quickly emerged as one of the frontrunners.

She ended up making the top three and moved to London after the show to further her career. However, success hasn’t come without its drawbacks.

“There was one person back in Britain’s Next Top Model that got my Snapchat and started sending me really weird messages,” she said. “I get slagged a lot because of my height. I think that’s a really nice thing, to be tall. I embrace my height.

“Even on Dancing With The Stars I got slagged.” Alannah insisted the jibes don’t bother her, and she encourages all girls to ignore any hate that may be directed at them.

“I encourage all tall girls to put on a pair of boots or a pair of heels and not be afraid of being tall,” she said. “Stand up and have presence. Otherwise you’ll start feeling s**t.

“They can slag me as much as they want. I love being a giraffe.”

Alannah said she isn’t completely sure what her next move will be now that the dance show has wrapped.

She hopes to spend more time in Ireland in the coming months so she can be closer to her family. However, she has kept ties to London. “I’m going to Australia just as a little holiday for a month and then I still have the flat in London, but I’m not sure what I’m doing,” she told the Herald Diary.

Alannah was a last-minute addition to Dancing With The Stars this season after fellow model and former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh fractured her toe and was forced to bow out. It didn’t stop Alannah from doing well, though: she made it to the top six with professional partner Vitali Kozmin before being eliminated after a dance-off against Erin McGregor.

She previously admitted she would starve herself as a teenager to try to become as thin as possible so she could achieve success as a model. However, she has since favoured a more athletic look, saying her ultimate dream would be to pose for Sports Illustrated or Victoria’s Secret.

“There’s no point trying to be someone I’m not,” she said. “I may as well just work on me and then I’ll get booked for jobs on that. I know the market that I’m in. “You look at models like myself or any of the Victoria’s Secret models, they’re fit, they’re healthy.

“You see them eating well and working out. They look so much happier.”

