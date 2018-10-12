Kanye West 's family is concerned for the rapper as they are trying to convince him to get on a better wellness plan which is difficult when his behaviour is legitimised by US president Donald Trump.

'They are at the end of their ropes' - Kanye West's family concerned over rapper's 'unhinged' White House rant

West, who was hospitalised in 2016 for "temporary psychosis" and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder, caused a scene in the Oval Office on Thursday for a meeting with President Trump in which he covered an array of topics and notably claimed that a doctor refuted his initial bipolar diagnosis and said he was just sleep deprived.

“What I think is we don’t need sentences, we need pardons. We need to talk to people. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, I was connected with a neuropsychologist that works with the athletes in the NBA and NFL. He looked at my brain," he said in a bizarre sit-down at the White House, wearing a MAGA hat.

"I wasn’t actually bipolar; I had sleep deprivation which can cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now when I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name." He also said he is in the 98 percentile IQ test.

Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump a picture on his mobile phone of what he described as a hydrogen powered airplane that should replace Air Force One during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The father-of-three said when he first wore the red baseball cap, he "felt like Superman" and "that's my favourite superhero".

West also accused Democrats of using what he considers the concept of racism to manage voters.

"A liberal would try to control a black person through the concept of racism because we know we’re very proud, emotional people,” he said. “So when I said I like Trump to someone as liberal, they’ll say, oh, but he’s racist. You think racism can control me? Oh, that don’t stop me. That’s an invisible wall.”

Now, his family are becoming increasingly concerned at his public behaviour and are hoping he will resume taking his medication and treatment and the "entire family is at the end of their ropes".

A source told People that those in his inner circle "are telling him that he needs to get back on his medication, that he’s not doing well, that he’s not making any sense.”

“Now he’s in the Oval Office, and he’s doing the same rant, and that’s going to validate his rants."

Kim Kardashian with husband Kanye West and their children North, Saint and Chicago

"No one close to him can tell him that he’s sounding unhinged because his answer is that the President of the United States doesn’t think so."

Separately, his wife of five years Kim Kardashian has also met with President Trump to discuss prison reform.

“I try to, I will try to help him communicate,” she told ExtraTV of her husband's White House appearance. “I always say he isn’t the best communicator, but he has the best heart. I know what he wants to accomplish … and I can’t wait to see that happen.”

It was previously reported that the criticism he is facing is "embarrassing for her and her family" and long-time friends Jay-Z and Beyonce have reportedly cooled their friendship with the Stronger hitmaker once again because of his connection with Trump.

